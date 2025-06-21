In recent lessons, we explored the concept of infinite series, and now we will focus on a specific type known as a power series. A power series is an infinite series that includes a variable, typically denoted as \( x \), and can be viewed as an infinite polynomial. This series is expressed in the form:

\[\sum_{n=0}^{\infty} c_n (x - a)^n\]

where \( c_n \) represents the coefficients, and \( a \) is the center of the power series. To illustrate this, consider the example where \( c_n = \frac{1}{n!} \). The first four terms of the corresponding infinite series can be calculated by substituting the first four values of \( n \) (from 0 to 3) into the series:

\[\sum_{n=0}^{3} \frac{1}{n!} = \frac{1}{0!} + \frac{1}{1!} + \frac{1}{2!} + \frac{1}{3!} = 1 + 1 + \frac{1}{2} + \frac{1}{6} = \frac{11}{6}\]

Next, to derive the first four terms of the power series centered at \( a = 2 \), we substitute \( c_n \) and the center into the power series formula:

\[\sum_{n=0}^{\infty} \frac{1}{n!} (x - 2)^n\]

Calculating the first four terms involves substituting \( n = 0, 1, 2, 3 \):

\[\begin{align*}\text{For } n=0: & \quad \frac{1}{0!} (x - 2)^0 = 1 \\\text{For } n=1: & \quad \frac{1}{1!} (x - 2)^1 = (x - 2) \\\text{For } n=2: & \quad \frac{1}{2!} (x - 2)^2 = \frac{1}{2} (x - 2)^2 \\\text{For } n=3: & \quad \frac{1}{3!} (x - 2)^3 = \frac{1}{6} (x - 2)^3 \\\end{align*}\]

Thus, the first four terms of the power series are:

\[1 + (x - 2) + \frac{1}{2} (x - 2)^2 + \frac{1}{6} (x - 2)^3\]

This illustrates how power series can be thought of as infinite polynomials, where the coefficients \( c_n \) dictate the behavior of the series. As we progress, we will explore various operations involving power series, including convergence analysis, addition, subtraction, multiplication, division, differentiation, and integration. Additionally, we will learn how to represent functions using power series, which is one of their most significant applications.