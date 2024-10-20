Table of contents
- 0. Functions3h 53m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation2h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 1m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 0m
0. Functions
Combining Functions
Given the functions f(x)=x+3 and g(x)=x2 find (f∘g)(2) and (g∘f)(2).
A
(f∘g)(2)=5 ; (g∘f)(2)=25
B
(f∘g)(2)=7;(g∘f)(2)=4
C
(f∘g)(2)=7 ; (g∘f)(2)=25
D
(f∘g)(2)=1 ; (g∘f)(2)=1
