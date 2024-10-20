Given the functions ﻿ f ( x ) = x + 3 f(x)=x+3 f(x)=x+3﻿ and ﻿ g ( x ) = x 2 g(x)= x^2 g(x)=x2﻿ find ﻿ ( f ∘ g ) ( 2 ) (f∘g)(2) (f∘g)(2)﻿ and ﻿ ( g ∘ f ) ( 2 ) (g∘f)(2) (g∘f)(2)﻿.