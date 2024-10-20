Table of contents
- 0. Functions3h 53m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation2h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 1m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 0m
5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives
Intro to Extrema
Multiple Choice
Determine where the local and absolute maxima and minima occur on the given graph of f(x).
A
Absolute max of 5 at x=4, Local max of 4 at x=−3, Absolute min of −2 at x=1, Local min of −2 at x=1 & 1.5 at x=−4.5
B
Absolute max of 5 at x=4, Absolute min of −2 at x=1, No local extrema
C
Absolute max of 4 at x=−3, Local max of 4 at x=−3, Absolute min of −2 at x=1, Local min of −2 at x=1
D
Absolute max of 5 at x=4, Local max of 4 at x=−3, Absolute min of −2 at x=1, Local min of −2 at x=1x=1
