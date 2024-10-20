Table of contents
- 0. Functions4h 53m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation2h 18m
- 4. Derivatives of Exponential & Logarithmic Functions1h 16m
- 5. Applications of Derivatives2h 19m
- 6. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 0m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals48m
Indefinite Integrals
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
Find the following indefinite integral.
∫100x99dx
A
99100x100
B
x100
C
99100x100+C
D
x100+C
