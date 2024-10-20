Multiple Choice

Use the Pythagorean identities to rewrite the expression as a single term.

﻿ ( 1 + csc ⁡ θ ) ( 1 − csc ⁡ θ ) \left(1+\csc\theta\right)\left(1-\csc\theta\right) ( 1 + csc θ ) ( 1 − csc θ ) ﻿