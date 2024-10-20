Table of contents
The Second Derivative Test
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
Use the second derivative test to find the local extrema of the given function.
f(x)=x2+1x2−4
A
Local max of 10 at x=0
B
Local min of −4 at x=0
C
Local min of −4 at x=−2 and Local max of 10 at x=2
D
No local extrema
