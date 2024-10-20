For the following function ﻿ f ( x ) f\left(x\right) f(x)﻿, find the antiderivative ﻿ F ( x ) F\left(x\right) F(x)﻿ that satisfies the given condition.

﻿ f ( x ) = 5 x 4 f\left(x\right)=5x^4 f(x)=5x4﻿; ﻿ F ( 0 ) = 1 F\left(0\right)=1 F(0)=1﻿