Table of contents
- 0. Functions4h 53m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation2h 18m
- 4. Derivatives of Exponential & Logarithmic Functions1h 16m
- 5. Applications of Derivatives2h 19m
- 6. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 0m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals48m
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals
Antiderivatives
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
For the following function f(x), find the antiderivative F(x) that satisfies the given condition.
f(x)=5x4; F(0)=1
A
F(x)=5x5+1
B
F(x)=x5+1
C
F(x)=25x5+1
D
F(x)=x5
