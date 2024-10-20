Table of contents
- 0. Functions3h 53m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation2h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 1m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 0m
4. Applications of Derivatives
Implicit Differentiation
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
Find dy/dx for the equation below using implicit differentiation.
5x2+y3=12
A
dy/dx=−3y210x
B
dy/dx=3y210x
C
dy/dx=(12−5x2)(31)
D
dy/dx=−(12−5x2)(31)
2
views
Related Videos
Related Practice