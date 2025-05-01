Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Statistics22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs2h 1m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 48m
- 4. Probability2h 26m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 30m
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 17m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 11m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 8m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 30m
- 14. ANOVA1h 4m
Goodness of Fit Test
Multiple Choice
A gym owner wants to know if the gym has similar numbers of members across different age groups. The table shows the distribution of ages for members from a random survey. Write the null & alt. hypotheses to test the claim that the gym has equal numbers of members across all age groups.
A
H0: The # of members is the same for all age groups
Ha: The # of members is significantly different between the age groups
B
H0: The # of members is the same for all age groups
Ha: The # of members is significantly different for at least one of the age groups
C
H0: The # of members is significantly different for at least one of the age groups
Ha: The # of members is the same for all age groups
D
H0: The # of members is significantly different between the age groups
Ha: The # of members is the same for all age groups
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. The gym owner wants to test whether the number of members is evenly distributed across different age groups. This is a hypothesis testing problem where we compare observed frequencies to expected frequencies.
Step 2: Define the null and alternative hypotheses. The null hypothesis (H0) states that the number of members is the same across all age groups. The alternative hypothesis (Ha) states that the number of members is significantly different for at least one of the age groups.
Step 3: Choose the appropriate statistical test. Since we are comparing observed frequencies across categories, a Chi-Square Goodness-of-Fit test is appropriate for this problem.
Step 4: Calculate the expected frequencies. If the null hypothesis is true, the gym members should be evenly distributed across all age groups. Calculate the expected frequency for each age group by dividing the total number of members by the number of age groups.
Step 5: Compute the Chi-Square test statistic. Use the formula: χ² = Σ((Oᵢ - Eᵢ)² / Eᵢ), where Oᵢ is the observed frequency and Eᵢ is the expected frequency for each age group. Then compare the test statistic to the critical value from the Chi-Square distribution table at the chosen significance level to determine whether to reject or fail to reject the null hypothesis.
