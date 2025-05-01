Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Statistics22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs2h 1m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 48m
- 4. Probability2h 26m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 30m
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 17m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 11m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 8m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 30m
- 14. ANOVA1h 4m
13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit
Goodness of Fit Test
Multiple Choice
A gym owner wants to know if the gym has similar numbers of members across different age groups. The table shows the distribution of ages for members from a random survey. Does this data set fit the criteria for a G.O.F. test?
A
Yes
B
No
C
More information is required.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. The gym owner wants to determine if the number of members is evenly distributed across different age groups. This requires a Goodness-of-Fit (G.O.F.) test, which compares observed frequencies to expected frequencies.
Step 2: Review the data provided. The table shows the age groups (18–25, 26–35, 36–45, 46–55, 56+) and the number of members in each group (54, 46, 53, 49, 48). These are the observed frequencies.
Step 3: Determine the criteria for a G.O.F. test. To perform a G.O.F. test, you need: (1) observed frequencies, (2) expected frequencies, and (3) a sufficiently large sample size (typically, all expected frequencies should be ≥ 5).
Step 4: Check if expected frequencies are provided or can be calculated. If the gym owner assumes equal distribution across age groups, the expected frequency for each group would be the total number of members divided by the number of age groups. If no assumption is made, more information is required to calculate expected frequencies.
Step 5: Conclude whether the data fits the criteria for a G.O.F. test. If expected frequencies are provided or can be calculated based on assumptions, and the sample size is sufficient, the data fits the criteria for a G.O.F. test. Otherwise, more information is required.
