A gym owner wants to know if the gym has similar numbers of members across different age groups. The table shows the distribution of ages for members from a random survey. Write the null & alt. hypotheses to test the claim that the gym has equal numbers of members across all age groups.
13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit
Goodness of Fit Test
- Multiple Choice2views
- Multiple Choice
A gym owner wants to know if the gym has similar numbers of members across different age groups. The table shows the distribution of ages for members from a random survey. Find the x2 statistic to test the claim that the gym has equal numbers of members of all age ranges.2views
- Multiple Choice
A gym owner wants to know if the gym has similar numbers of members across different age groups. The table shows the distribution of ages for members from a random survey. Using x2 = 0.92 & α = 0.05, test the claim that the gym has equal numbers of members of all age ranges.3views
- Multiple Choice
A gym owner wants to know if the gym has similar numbers of members across different age groups. The table shows the distribution of ages for members from a random survey. Does this data set fit the criteria for a G.O.F. test?2views
- Multiple Choice
A marketing associate for a supermarket chain wants to determine how many of each snack type to stock. According to previous market research, customers' preferences tend to follow the distribution in the table. If approximately 200 snack items are purchased in a day, what is the expected frequency of each snack type?2views