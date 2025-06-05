Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Statistics22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs2h 1m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 48m
- 4. Probability2h 26m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 30m
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 17m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 11m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 8m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 14. ANOVA1h 4m
3. Describing Data Numerically
Interpreting Standard Deviation
Interpreting Standard Deviation: Videos & Practice Problems
1
concept
Empirical Rule of Standard Deviation and Range Rule of Thumb
Video duration:7m
2
Problem
A sample of 500 random adult books in a library has an average of 312 pages with a standard deviation of 26 pages. Find the percentage of books in the sample with less than 338 pages using the Empirical Rule of Standard Deviation.
A
B
C
D
3
Problem
A sample of 500 random adult books in a library has an average of 312 pages with a standard deviation of 26 pages. According to the Empirical Rule of Standard Deviation, find the central range of page lengths containing 95% of the books in the sample.
A
(312,364)
B
(260,312)
C
(260,364)
D
(286,338)
4
Problem
The average birth weight at a hospital is 6.5lbs. with a standard deviation of 1.4lbs. What is the lowest weight which would be considered significantly high?
A
B
C
D
E
5
example
Empirical Rule of Standard Deviation and Range Rule of Thumb Example 1
Video duration:5m
6
example
Empirical Rule of Standard Deviation and Range Rule of Thumb Example 2
Video duration:1m
