Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Statistics22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs2h 1m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 48m
- 4. Probability2h 26m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 30m
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 17m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 11m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 8m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 14. ANOVA1h 4m
3. Describing Data Numerically
Interpreting Standard Deviation
Multiple Choice
The average birth weight at a hospital is 6.5lbs. with a standard deviation of 1.4lbs. What is the lowest weight which would be considered significantly high?
A
B
C
D
E
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of 'significantly high'. In statistics, a value is considered significantly high if it is more than 2 standard deviations above the mean. This is based on the empirical rule, which states that approximately 95% of data falls within 2 standard deviations of the mean in a normal distribution.
Step 2: Identify the given values from the problem. The mean (μ) is 6.5 lbs, and the standard deviation (σ) is 1.4 lbs.
Step 3: Use the formula to calculate the threshold for significantly high values: μ + 2σ. This formula adds 2 standard deviations to the mean to determine the lowest value that would be considered significantly high.
Step 4: Substitute the given values into the formula. Replace μ with 6.5 and σ with 1.4, resulting in the expression: 6.5 + 2(1.4).
Step 5: Simplify the expression to find the threshold. This will give you the lowest weight that is considered significantly high. Note: Do not calculate the final value as per the instructions.
