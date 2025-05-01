Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Statistics22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs2h 1m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 48m
- 4. Probability2h 26m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 30m
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 17m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 11m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 8m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 14. ANOVA1h 4m
3. Describing Data Numerically
Interpreting Standard Deviation
Multiple Choice
A sample of 500 random adult books in a library has an average of 312 pages with a standard deviation of 26 pages. According to the Empirical Rule of Standard Deviation, find the central range of page lengths containing 95% of the books in the sample.
A
(312,364)
B
(260,312)
C
(260,364)
D
(286,338)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the key components of the problem: the sample mean (312 pages), the standard deviation (26 pages), and the percentage of data to be included in the central range (95%).
Recall the Empirical Rule, which states that for a normal distribution, approximately 95% of the data falls within two standard deviations (±2σ) of the mean (μ).
Calculate the lower bound of the range by subtracting 2 times the standard deviation from the mean: Lower Bound = μ - 2σ. In MathML:
Calculate the upper bound of the range by adding 2 times the standard deviation to the mean: Upper Bound = μ + 2σ. In MathML:
Combine the lower and upper bounds to express the central range containing 95% of the books: (Lower Bound, Upper Bound).
