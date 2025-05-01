A regional sales manager is forecasting sales for a new energy-efficient refrigerator. Based on market research she estimates that weekly sales will be uniformly distributed between 400 and 700 units. The company's operations team must decide how many units to stock per week to meet demand without overstocking. If they stock 550 units, find the probability of overstocking. If they want to have less than a 20% chance of overstocking, should they stock more or less than 550 units?