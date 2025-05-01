Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Statistics53m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs2h 1m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 48m
- 4. Probability2h 26m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables2h 55m
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables1h 48m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 17m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 20m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 8m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 30m
- 14. ANOVA1h 4m
6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables
Uniform Distribution
Struggling with Statistics for Business?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
A regional sales manager is forecasting sales for a new energy-efficient refrigerator. Based on market research she estimates that weekly sales will be uniformly distributed between 400 and 700 units. The company's operations team must decide how many units to stock per week to meet demand without overstocking. If they stock 550 units, find the probability of overstocking. If they want to have less than a 20% chance of overstocking, should they stock more or less than 550 units?
A
; stock more
B
; stock more
C
; stock less
D
; stock less.
Watch next
Master Uniform Distribution with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice