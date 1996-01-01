ANOVA Calculator

The core idea. ANOVA partitions the total variability in your data into two parts: variability between groups (how much the group means differ from the grand mean) and variability within groups (how much individual observations differ from their own group mean).

The F-statistic. F = MS_between / MS_within. If H₀ is true (all group means are equal), both MS values estimate the same population variance, so F ≈ 1. A large F means between-group variability far exceeds within-group variability — evidence that group means truly differ.

Sums of squares. SS_between measures how much group means deviate from the grand mean, weighted by group size. SS_within measures how much individual observations deviate from their own group mean. SS_total = SS_between + SS_within.

Degrees of freedom. For k groups and N total observations: df_between = k − 1, df_within = N − k, df_total = N − 1.

Post-hoc tests. A significant ANOVA tells you that at least one group differs, but not which ones. The Tukey HSD (Honestly Significant Difference) test compares all pairs of groups while controlling the family-wise error rate.