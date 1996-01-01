Riemann Sum Calculator

Left Riemann Sum: Uses the left endpoint of each subinterval as the rectangle height. Overestimates for increasing functions, underestimates for decreasing ones.

Right Riemann Sum: Uses the right endpoint. Opposite behavior to Left — underestimates increasing functions, overestimates decreasing ones.

Midpoint Rule: Uses the function value at the center of each subinterval. Generally more accurate than Left or Right and is exact for linear functions.

Trapezoid Rule: Averages the left and right endpoint heights, forming a trapezoid instead of a rectangle. More accurate than Left/Right individually; equals their average.

Simpson's Rule: Fits a parabola through three points per pair of subintervals. Requires n to be even and is typically the most accurate of all five methods. Exact for polynomials of degree ≤ 3.