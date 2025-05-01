Table of contents
- 0. Functions(0)
- Introduction to Functions(0)
- Piecewise Functions(0)
- Properties of Functions(0)
- Common Functions(0)
- Transformations(0)
- Combining Functions(0)
- Exponent rules(0)
- Exponential Functions(0)
- Logarithmic Functions(0)
- Properties of Logarithms(0)
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations(0)
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions(0)
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions(0)
- Trigonometric Identities(0)
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 1. Limits and Continuity(0)
- 2. Intro to Derivatives(0)
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation(0)
- 4. Applications of Derivatives(0)
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives(0)
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals(0)
- 8. Definite Integrals(0)
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals(0)
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals (0)
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 12. Techniques of Integration(0)
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations(0)
11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions
Integrals of Exponential Functions
11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions
Integrals of Exponential Functions: Videos & Practice Problems
Integrals of Exponential Functions Practice Problems
20 problems
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Simplify the expression 2^(x) / ln(2) + 3^(x) / ln(3) using exponential and logarithmic properties.
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
Break down and evaluate the integral of (x^2 + 5 * e^x - 3) dx using sum and difference rules.
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
Evaluate the integral of (2x^2 + 3 * 5^x - 7) dx by combining multiple integration rules.
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
Evaluate the integral of (x^3 - 4x + 6) dx and determine if the result is correct.
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
Simplify the expression 3^(x) / ln(3) + 4^(x) / ln(4) using exponential and logarithmic properties.
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
Break down and evaluate the integral of (x^2 + 5 * e^x - 3) dx using sum and difference rules.