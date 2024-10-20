- 0. Functions(0)
- Introduction to Functions(0)
- Piecewise Functions(0)
- Properties of Functions(0)
- Common Functions(0)
- Transformations(0)
- Combining Functions(0)
- Exponent rules(0)
- Exponential Functions(0)
- Logarithmic Functions(0)
- Properties of Logarithms(0)
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations(0)
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions(0)
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions(0)
- Trigonometric Identities(0)
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 1. Limits and Continuity(0)
- 2. Intro to Derivatives(0)
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation(0)
- 4. Applications of Derivatives(0)
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives(0)
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals(0)
- 8. Definite Integrals(0)
Finding Global Extrema: Videos & Practice Problems
Finding Global Extrema Practice Problems
A chemical is poured into cylindrical and conical flasks at a constant rate. It takes seconds to fill each flask to the brim. If represents the depth of the chemical at any time in , for which flask does reach an absolute maximum on the interval ?
Find the absolute maximum and minimum values of h on the interval [1,4].
h(x)=2x3−15x2+36x−20
On the interval , determine the absolute maximum and minimum values of the function .
Find the absolute maximum and minimum values of the function h on the interval [0,4].
h(x)=(x2+1)43x
Find the absolute maximum and minimum values of the function h on the interval [−8π,8π].
h(x)=sec(2x)
Find the absolute maximum and minimum values of the function on the interval [−1,3].
h(x)=5x3e−2x
Find the absolute maximum and minimum values of the function on the interval [−4,4].
f(x)=3x32(16−x2)
Determine the intervals on which the function g(x)=2cos(x)+x is increasing and decreasing on the interval [0,2π].
Determine the critical points of on the interval . What are the absolute maximum and minimum values?
Calculate the critical points for the function on the interval . Identify the absolute maximum and minimum values.
Calculate the critical points for the function p(x)=x5lnx on the interval (0,∞). Identify the absolute maximum and minimum values.
Find the critical points of the function on the interval . Identify the absolute maximum and minimum values.
Determine the critical points of on the interval . What are the absolute maximum and minimum values of ?
Determine the critical points of f(x)=xcos−1x on the interval . What are the absolute maximum and minimum values of f(x)?
Check if the function satisfies the conditions of the following theorem on its domain. If it does, identify the location and the value of the absolute extremum guaranteed by the theorem.
Theorem: Suppose is continuous on an interval that contains exactly one local extremum at . If a local maximum occurs at , then is the absolute maximum of on . If a local minimum occurs at , then is the absolute minimum of on .
Check if the function satisfies the conditions of the following theorem on its domain. If it does, identify the location and the value of the absolute extremum guaranteed by the theorem.
Theorem: Suppose is continuous on an interval that contains exactly one local extremum at . If a local maximum occurs at , then is the absolute maximum of on . If a local minimum occurs at , then is the absolute minimum of on .
Find the critical points, the absolute maximum value, and the absolute minimum value of the function on the interval (round to three decimal places). Also, plot the function using a graphing utility.