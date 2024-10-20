Analyze the concavity of the function h ( t ) = 1 − cos ⁡ ( 4 t ) h(t)=1-\cos(4t) and find the intervals where it is concave up or concave down. Also, identify any inflection points within the interval ﻿ [ 0 , π 2 ] [0, \frac{\pi}{2}] [0,2π​]﻿.