Concavity: Videos & Practice Problems
Concavity Practice Problems
Determine the intervals of concavity and the inflection points of the function using the graph of .
Determine the intervals on which the following function is concave up or concave down. Identify any inflection points.
For the function k(x)=x2ex+5x, determine the intervals of concavity and identify any inflection points.
Analyze the concavity of the function and find the intervals where it is concave up or concave down. Also, identify any inflection points within the interval [0,2π].
Determine the intervals on which the function is concave up or concave down. Identify any inflection points.
Determine the intervals on which the function is concave up or concave down. Identify any inflection points.
Analyze the concavity of the quadratic function . Determine the conditions on , , and for to be concave up and concave down.
Given a function defined on the interval [−3,5.5], write the intervals where the function is concave up.
Given a function f(x) defined on the interval [−3,5.5], write the intervals where the function f(x) is concave down.
The figure shows the graph of on the closed interval . Locate the inflection point(s) of .