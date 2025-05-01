- 0. Functions(0)
Work: Videos & Practice Problems
Work Practice Problems
A force of 50 newtons is applied to move an object 5 meters. What is the work done?
Given a force function F(x) = 3x^2, calculate the work done from x = 0 to x = 3 meters.
A spring with a spring constant of 5 N/m is stretched from 2 m to 5 m. Calculate the work done.
Calculate the total work required to lift a 5 kg bucket and a 10-meter rope with a density of 1 kg/m.
A tank with a base area of 3 m² is filled with water to a height of 4 m. Calculate the work required to pump the water to the top.
What does Hooke's Law state about the force required to stretch or compress a spring?
A spring stretches 0.5 meters under a force of 10 newtons. What is the spring constant?
A 15-meter rope with a density of 4 kg/m is lifted to a height of 10 meters. Calculate the work done.
Calculate the total work required to lift a 10 kg object and a 20-meter rope with a density of 2 kg/m.
A triangular tank with a base of 4 meters and a height of 3 meters is filled with oil. Calculate the cross-sectional area.