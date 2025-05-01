- 0. Functions(0)
Kinematics: Videos & Practice Problems
Kinematics Practice Problems
Given the velocity function v(t) = 3t^2 - 6t, calculate the displacement of the object from t = 1 to t = 4.
For the velocity function v(t) = t^2 - 4t + 3, find the total distance traveled by the object from t = 0 to t = 3.
Given the velocity function v(t) = 4t - 2 and initial position s(0) = 5, find the position function s(t).
Given the acceleration function a(t) = 6t - 4 and initial velocity v(0) = 3, find the velocity function v(t).
Given the velocity function v(t) = 5t - 3 and initial position s(0) = 2, find the position function s(t).
For the velocity function v(t) = t^2 - 4t, calculate both the displacement and total distance traveled from t = 0 to t = 4.
If a particle's acceleration is given by a(t) = 2t + 1, and its initial velocity is v(0) = 4, find the velocity function v(t).
A car's velocity is represented by the function v(t) = 3t - 6. Determine the time intervals where the car is moving forward and backward.
What is the displacement of an object with velocity function v(t) = 2t - 3 from t = 0 to t = 3?
Explain why the total distance traveled is always greater than or equal to the displacement.
For v(t) = 2t - 6, determine the displacement and total distance from t = 0 to t = 5.
A runner's velocity is given by v(t) = 5 - t. Determine when the runner is moving forward and when they are moving backward.