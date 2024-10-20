The surface area of a cone is given by the formula ﻿ S = π r ( r + r 2 + h 2 ) S=\pi r\left(r+\sqrt{r^2+h^2}\right) S=πr(r+r2+h2 ​)﻿, where ﻿ r r r﻿ is the radius and ﻿ h h h﻿ is the height of the cone. Calculate the value of ﻿ d r d h \frac{dr}{dh} dhdr​﻿ if ﻿ S = 1400 π S=1400\pi S=1400π﻿, r = 5 r=5 and h = 12 h=12 .