- 0. Functions(0)
- Introduction to Functions(0)
- Piecewise Functions(0)
- Properties of Functions(0)
- Common Functions(0)
- Transformations(0)
- Combining Functions(0)
- Exponent rules(0)
- Exponential Functions(0)
- Logarithmic Functions(0)
- Properties of Logarithms(0)
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations(0)
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions(0)
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions(0)
- Trigonometric Identities(0)
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 1. Limits and Continuity(0)
- 2. Intro to Derivatives(0)
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation(0)
- 4. Applications of Derivatives(0)
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives(0)
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals(0)
- 8. Definite Integrals(0)
Implicit Differentiation: Videos & Practice Problems
Implicit Differentiation Practice Problems
Given the equation x3+y3=9, use implicit differentiation to find the slope of the tangent line at the point .
Given the equation x=e7y, use implicit differentiation to find the slope of the tangent line at the point .
Given the equation cosy=x3+2x, use implicit differentiation to find the slope of the tangent line at the point .
Given the equation sin(x)=y2, use implicit differentiation to find the slope of the tangent line at the point .
Consider the equation of the curve given by . Calculate the slope of the line tangent to the curve at the point .
Find the equation of the tangent line to the curve defined by the equation x4+y4=8xy at the point (2,2).
Find the equation of the tangent line to the curve defined by the equation x2−4xy+4y2=49 at the point (−3,2).
Find the equation of the tangent line to the curve defined by the equation (3x2+4y2)2=98xy2 at the point .
Given the equation , use implicit differentiation to find the slope of the tangent line at the point .
The total surface area of a cylinder having radius and height is given as . Calculate the value of if .
Given the equation 4x+4y5=2, use implicit differentiation to find the slope of the tangent line at the point (1,1).
The total surface area of a cylinder having radius r and height h is given as A=2πr(r+h). Calculate the value of dhdr if A=500π, r=5 and h=12.
The surface area of a cone is given by the formula , where is the radius and is the height of the cone. Calculate the value of dhdr if .
The surface area of a cone is given by the formula S=πr(r+r2+h2), where r is the radius and h is the height of the cone. Calculate the value of dhdr if S=1400π, and .
Given the equation xy27+x25y=252, perform implicit differentiation to determine dxdy.
Given the equation , use implicit differentiation to find the slope of the tangent line at the point .
Sketch the graph of the function and its tangent lines at using a graphing utility.
Sketch the graph of the function and its tangent lines at using a graphing utility.
Determine for using implicit differentiation. Verify the results by finding an explicit expression for , and then differentiating it to obtain .
Determine the equation of the normal line to the following curve at the given point:
;
Determine the equation of the normal line to the following curve at the given point:
;
Determine the equation of the normal line to the following curve at the given point:
;
Determine the equation of the tangent line and normal line to the following curve at the given point:
;
Graph the tangent line and normal line to the following curve at the given point:
;
Determine the equation of the tangent and normal lines to the curve at the point .
Identify the points on the curve where the tangent line is horizontal or vertical.
Consider the curve defined by the equation y2+3xy−x3=0. Determine the points on this curve where the tangent line is horizontal or vertical.
For the pair of equations y=10x2 and x2+2y2=56, find dxdy for each. Select the option that correctly explains their relationship.
Are there any horizontal tangent lines on the curve defined by ? Justify your answer.
Are there any horizontal tangent lines on the curve defined by ? Justify your answer.
Determine the derivative using implicit differentiation for the equation . Rearrange the terms of this equation as follows and then factor both sides.
Determine the functions , ,... that are implicitly defined by the equation . Rearrange the terms of this equation as follows and then factor both sides.
Using a graphing utility, graph the functions , ,... that are implicitly defined by the equation . Rearrange the terms of the equation as follows and then factor both sides.
Graph the functions , , ... that are implicitly defined by the equation . Use a graphing utility.
Given the equation , find the derivative of with respect to using implicit differentiation.
By using implicit differentiation, determine for the curve given by the equation .
By using implicit differentiation, determine for the curve given by the equation .
Find the equations for both the tangent and normal lines to the curve at the point .
Find the equations for both the tangent and normal lines to the curve at the point .
By using implicit differentiation, find dxdy for the curve given by the equation .
By using implicit differentiation, find dxdy for the curve given by the equation .
By using implicit differentiation, find dydx for the curve given by the equation .