Introduction to Volume & Disk Method: Videos & Practice Problems
Introduction to Volume & Disk Method Practice Problems
Consider a solid with a base defined by the function f(x) = x^2 on the interval [0, 3], and square cross sections perpendicular to the x-axis. What is the integral setup to find the volume of this solid?
What is the volume of a single slice of a solid with square cross sections, where the side length of the square is given by f(x) = 3x, and the slice thickness is dx?
If the side length of a square cross section is given by f(x) = 2x + 1, what is the area function a(x)?
Find the volume of a solid with square cross sections perpendicular to the x-axis, where the side length of the square is given by f(x) = x + 2 on the interval [1, 4].
A function f(x) = sqrt(x) is revolved around the x-axis from x = 0 to x = 4. What is the integral setup to find the volume of the resulting solid of revolution?
What is the integral setup for the volume of a solid formed by rotating the function f(x) = 2x around the y-axis from y = 0 to y = 4?
For a solid of revolution formed by rotating the function f(x) = x^2 around the x-axis, what is the radius function r(x)?
If f(x) = x^2 is revolved around the y-axis, what is the function in terms of y and the corresponding radius function?
A function f(x) = x^3 is revolved around the y-axis. If the function is defined on the interval [0, 2], what are the bounds of integration for the volume integral?
Why is sketching the solid and its cross sections important when setting up a volume integral for a solid of revolution?
A solid has a base defined by the function f(x) = 1/x on the interval [1, 3], with square cross sections perpendicular to the x-axis. What is the integral setup to find the volume of this solid?
What is the volume of a single slice of a solid with square cross sections, where the side length of the square is given by f(x) = x + 1, and the slice thickness is dx?
If the side length of a square cross section is given by f(x) = 3x - 1, what is the area function a(x)?
Find the volume of a solid with square cross sections perpendicular to the x-axis, where the side length of the square is given by f(x) = 2x + 3 on the interval [0, 2].
A function f(x) = 1/x is revolved around the x-axis from x = 1 to x = 3. What is the integral setup to find the volume of the resulting solid of revolution?
What is the integral setup for the volume of a solid formed by rotating the function f(x) = 3x around the y-axis from y = 0 to y = 9?
For a solid of revolution formed by rotating the function f(x) = x^3 around the x-axis, what is the radius function r(x)?
If f(x) = x^3 is revolved around the y-axis, what is the function in terms of y and the corresponding radius function?
A function f(x) = x^4 is revolved around the y-axis. If the function is defined on the interval [0, 2], what are the bounds of integration for the volume integral?