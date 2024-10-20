- 0. Functions(0)
Linearization: Videos & Practice Problems
Linearization Practice Problems
Analyze the function on the interval :
a. Determine whether the Mean Value Theorem is applicable to the function on the interval .
b. If applicable, identify the point(s) guaranteed by the Mean Value Theorem.
Analyze the function on the interval .
a. Verify if the Mean Value Theorem is applicable to this function on the specified interval.
b. If so, identify the point(s) that the Mean Value Theorem guarantees.
A cyclist goes from a standstill to a speed of in 15 seconds. Calculate the minimum value of the cyclist's maximum acceleration during this period in .
Determine if the equation has at least one solution in the interval using the Intermediate Value Theorem.
Consider a differentiable function g on the interval (−∞,∞), where g(2)=3 and g′(2)=−2. Use the linear approximation to estimate the value of g(2.05).
Assume that j is a function that is differentiable across all real numbers, with a tangent line at x=0.5 given by y=3x+1. Using the linear approximation to j at x=0.5, calculate an approximation for j(0.51).
Given the function and the information that h(2)=5 and h′(2)=4, use linear approximation to estimate h(1.9).
Given h(2)=4 and h′(2)=−1, use linear approximation to find the estimated value of h(2.1).
Assume that function p is differentiable over the entire set of real numbers, and it is known that p(4.1)−p(4)=0.4. What is the estimated value of p′(4) using linear approximation?
Let function p be differentiable over the set of all real numbers. If p(2)=3.004 and p(1.99)=3, determine the value of p′(2) through linear approximation.
Use linear approximations to estimate the value of . Choose an appropriate value of that minimizes the error.
Use linear approximations to estimate the value of . Choose an appropriate value of that minimizes the error.
Use linear approximations to estimate the value of . Choose an appropriate value of that minimizes the error.
Use linear approximations to estimate the value of . Choose an appropriate value of that minimizes the error.
Use linear approximations to estimate the value of . Choose an appropriate value of that minimizes the error.
Given the function h(x)=x34 at a=64, find the linear approximation and use it to estimate .
A diver jumps from a cliff into the sea, and the height h (in feet) of the diver above sea level t seconds after jumping is given by the equation h(t)=50−16t+4t2. Estimate the change in the diver's height over the interval 1≤t≤1.6.
A cyclist covers a distance of kilometers in a time that is seconds less than the standard time. Using the function , that gives the cyclist's speed (in meters per second) as a function of , where is the number of seconds more or less than the standard time for kilometers, calculate the cyclist's average speed.