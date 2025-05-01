Table of contents
- 0. Functions(0)
- Introduction to Functions(0)
- Piecewise Functions(0)
- Properties of Functions(0)
- Common Functions(0)
- Transformations(0)
- Combining Functions(0)
- Exponent rules(0)
- Exponential Functions(0)
- Logarithmic Functions(0)
- Properties of Logarithms(0)
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations(0)
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions(0)
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions(0)
- Trigonometric Identities(0)
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 1. Limits and Continuity(0)
- 2. Intro to Derivatives(0)
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation(0)
- 4. Applications of Derivatives(0)
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives(0)
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals(0)
- 8. Definite Integrals(0)
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals(0)
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals (0)
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 12. Techniques of Integration(0)
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations(0)
- 14. Sequences & Series(0)
- 15. Power Series(0)
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates(0)
Slope Fields
13. Intro to Differential Equations
Slope Fields: Videos & Practice Problems
Slope Fields Practice Problems
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the differential equation for . Which values of are equilibrium solutions?
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the differential equation . In which regions are the solutions decreasing?
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
A population of bacteria in a Petri dish is modeled by , where is the population at time (in hours), is the death rate constant, and is the supply rate. If cells per hour and per hour, what is the equilibrium population?
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
A chemical reaction rate is modeled by , where is the concentration in , is the input rate, and is the decay constant. What is the equilibrium concentration?