- 0. Functions(0)
- Introduction to Functions(0)
- Piecewise Functions(0)
- Properties of Functions(0)
- Common Functions(0)
- Transformations(0)
- Combining Functions(0)
- Exponent rules(0)
- Exponential Functions(0)
- Logarithmic Functions(0)
- Properties of Logarithms(0)
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations(0)
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions(0)
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions(0)
- Trigonometric Identities(0)
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 1. Limits and Continuity(0)
- 2. Intro to Derivatives(0)
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation(0)
- 4. Applications of Derivatives(0)
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives(0)
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals(0)
- 8. Definite Integrals(0)
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals(0)
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals (0)
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 12. Techniques of Integration(0)
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations(0)
Integration by Parts: Videos & Practice Problems
Integration by Parts Practice Problems
For the integral \( \int \ln(x) \, dx \), which choice of \( u \) and \( dv \) is most appropriate for integration by parts?
Which of the following integrals is most efficiently solved using integration by parts?
In the integration by parts formula, which function is typically chosen as \( u \) when integrating \( \int x \ln(x) \, dx \)?
For the integral \( \int x^3 e^x \, dx \), how many times must integration by parts be applied to fully evaluate the integral?
Evaluate the integral \( \int x \sin(x^2) \, dx \) using integration by parts and substitution.
Which of the following integrals is least efficiently solved using integration by parts?
In the integration by parts formula, which function is typically chosen as \( dv \) when integrating \( \int x e^x \, dx \)?
For the integral \( \int x^2 \ln(x) \, dx \), how many times must integration by parts be applied to fully evaluate the integral?
Evaluate the integral \( \int x^2 \cos(x^2) \, dx \) using integration by parts and substitution.
Which of the following integrals is most efficiently solved using integration by parts?