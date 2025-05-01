- 0. Functions(0)
Area Between Curves: Videos & Practice Problems
Area Between Curves Practice Problems
Given the functions f(x) = x^2 and g(x) = x + 2, set up the definite integral to find the area between these curves from x = 0 to x = 2.
Why do we subtract the integral of the lower function from the integral of the upper function when finding the area between two curves?
Calculate the area between the curves f(x) = x^2 and g(x) = 2x over the interval [0, 2].
Find the intersection points of the functions f(x) = x^2 and g(x) = 2x - 3 to determine the bounds for integration.
Solve the quadratic equation x^2 - 2x + 1 = 0 to find the intersection points of the functions f(x) = x^2 and g(x) = 2x - 1.
Evaluate the definite integral ∫ from 0 to 1 of (3x^2 - 2x) dx using the fundamental theorem of calculus.
For the functions f(x) = x^2 and g(x) = 4 - x^2, set up the integrals to find the area between them from x = -2 to x = 2, considering the switch in top and bottom functions.
For the functions f(x) = x^3 and g(x) = x, determine which function is on top over the interval [0, 1].
Find the area between the curves f(x) = x^2 and g(x) = 4 - x^2 over the interval [-1, 1].
What is the general form of the integral to find the area between two curves f(x) and g(x) over the interval [a, b]?
If f(x) is always above g(x) on the interval [a, b], what is the integral setup to find the area between them?
Calculate the area between the curves f(x) = x^2 and g(x) = 3x over the interval [0, 3].
Find the intersection points of the functions f(x) = x^2 and g(x) = 4 - x^2 to determine the bounds for integration.
Solve the quadratic equation x^2 - 4x + 3 = 0 to find the intersection points of the functions f(x) = x^2 and g(x) = 4x - 3.
Evaluate the definite integral ∫ from 0 to 2 of (2x^2 - 3x) dx using the fundamental theorem of calculus.
For the functions f(x) = x^2 and g(x) = 3 - x^2, set up the integrals to find the area between them from x = -1 to x = 1, considering the switch in top and bottom functions.
For the functions f(x) = x^2 and g(x) = 2x, determine which function is on top over the interval [0, 2].