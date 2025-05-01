- 0. Functions(0)
- Introduction to Functions(0)
- Piecewise Functions(0)
- Properties of Functions(0)
- Common Functions(0)
- Transformations(0)
- Combining Functions(0)
- Exponent rules(0)
- Exponential Functions(0)
- Logarithmic Functions(0)
- Properties of Logarithms(0)
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations(0)
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions(0)
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions(0)
- Trigonometric Identities(0)
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 1. Limits and Continuity(0)
- 2. Intro to Derivatives(0)
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation(0)
- 4. Applications of Derivatives(0)
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives(0)
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals(0)
- 8. Definite Integrals(0)
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals(0)
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals (0)
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 12. Techniques of Integration(0)
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations(0)
- 14. Sequences & Series(0)
- 15. Power Series(0)
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates(0)
Basics of Differential Equations: Videos & Practice Problems
Basics of Differential Equations Practice Problems
A stone is launched vertically upward from the top of a building with initial velocity and initial position . Find the position and velocity functions for all times when the stone is above ground level (). Use .
A forest is subject to logging modeled by . For what values of is the forest shrinking? For what value of is the forest size constant? If , when does the forest disappear?
In a financial model, the amount grows according to . What role does the function play in determining ?
In the classical predator-prey model, which statement correctly describes the interaction between the two species?
Consider the differential equation . In which plane is the direction field for this equation plotted?
Verify that the function is a solution of the differential equation, where and are arbitrary constants.
Verify that the function is a solution to the differential equation , where and are arbitrary constants.
Given the differential equation , how many arbitrary constants are present in its general solution?
Consider the graph below, where represents the fish population in a lake, and is its growth rate:
Sketch the graph of the population function versus time with an initial population .
Consider the graph below, where represents the rabbit population in a field, and is its growth rate:
Sketch the graph of the population function versus time with an initial population of .
Find the equilibrium solutions of the equation and classify each as stable or unstable.
Suppose a logistic population model predicts a maximum population of million for a region. Which scenario could cause the actual carrying capacity to be lower than predicted?
A fish population in a pond starts at at . After days, the population is . The carrying capacity is . After how many days will the population reach half the carrying capacity? Round your answer to nearest whole number.
Find the solution to the equation with after writing the left side as a derivative of a single term.
A glass of hot tea is taken out of the kettle at a temperature of and left to cool in a room where the temperature is . After minutes, the tea has cooled to . At what time (after being taken out of the kettle) will the tea cool to ? Round your answer to the nearest minute.