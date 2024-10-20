- 0. Functions(0)
- Introduction to Functions(0)
- Piecewise Functions(0)
- Properties of Functions(0)
- Common Functions(0)
- Transformations(0)
- Combining Functions(0)
- Exponent rules(0)
- Exponential Functions(0)
- Logarithmic Functions(0)
- Properties of Logarithms(0)
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations(0)
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions(0)
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions(0)
- Trigonometric Identities(0)
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 1. Limits and Continuity(0)
- 2. Intro to Derivatives(0)
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation(0)
- 4. Applications of Derivatives(0)
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives(0)
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals(0)
- 8. Definite Integrals(0)
Curve Sketching: Videos & Practice Problems
A farmer is planning to build a rectangular enclosure for her sheep, where the length of the enclosure in meters is given by the function , with representing the width of the enclosure in meters. Draw the graph of the function using a graphing calculator.
Determine the -coordinate in the interval where the slope of the tangent line equals the average rate of change of on .
Mark owns an electric vehicle with a dashboard monitor that displays the driving range based on battery charge. The number of miles you can drive with kWh of battery charge remaining is given as for . Graph the function using a calculator and interpret the driving range function .
Which of the following graphs of satisfies the following conditions?
on , , , , , on
Which of the following graphs of satisfies the following conditions?
, for all in the domain of , and do not exist,
A function has the following properties:
and , for
Which of the following is a possible graph of ?
A function f(x) has the following properties:
f′(x)>0 and f′′(x)>0, for
Which of the following is a possible graph of f(x) for ?
A function f(x) has the following properties:
f′(x)>0 and f′′(x)>0, for
Which of the following is a possible graph of f(x)?
Mark owns an electric vehicle with a dashboard monitor that displays the driving range based on battery charge. The number of miles you can drive with c kWh of battery charge remaining is given as r(c)=60c−30.5c2+14.2c3−2.1c4 for . Graph and interpret the energy efficiency function, using a graphing calculator.
A solar panel generates energy according to the function kWh, where is the time in hours after sunrise. The power generated by the solar panel is the derivative of the energy function. Graph the power function on [0,24] using a graphing utility and interpret it.
A container is leaking oil, and the volume of oil left in the container after days can be modeled by the function , where is measured in liters. Graph the volume function using a graphing utility and calculate the initial volume of oil in the container before it started to leak.
A drone is flying vertically with its height above the ground in meters given by the function , where is the time in seconds after takeoff, for . Using a graphing utility, determine the intervals during the first when the drone is moving downward and upward.
Graph the given classical curve using analytical methods (including implicit differentiation).
Graph the given classical curve using analytical methods (including implicit differentiation).
y=x2+927 (Witch of Agnesi)
Sketch a graph of that is continuous on the interval , has for , , and , absolute minimum at , absolute maximum at , local maximum at , and local minimum at .
Graph the following function on its domain. The first and second derivative are given.
Graph the following function on its domain. The function's first and second derivatives are given.
f′′(x)=(x2+8)316x(x2−24)
Graph the given classical curve using analytical methods (including implicit differentiation).
Graph the given classical curve using analytical methods (including implicit differentiation).
Let , where is a real number. Determine the derivative of and using a graphing utility, plot .
Graph the function . The first and second derivative are given.
f′(x)=(x2−9)2−4(x2+9)
f′′(x)=(x2−9)38x(x2+27)
A factory produces units of a product each year in lots of units. After considering the setup and storage costs, the total cost function for producing units in lots of units is given by . Find the marginal cost and average cost functions. Graph these functions using a graphing utility and interpret them.
Graph the function . The first and second derivative are given.
f′′(x)=(4x+1)3450
Graph the function . The first and second derivative are given.
f′′(x)=(2+x6)212x2(1−x6)
During a marathon training session, two runners, Carla and Daniel, are tracking their progress. Carla's velocity (in miles per hour) is described by vC(t) = 3t + 2, and Daniel's velocity is described by vD(t) = 7 - t. Assuming they both run for 1 hour, which runner covers a greater distance?
Draw the graph of the function f(x) if f(x)=6x4+101,f′(x)=−(3x4+5)26x3, and f′′(x)=(3x4+5)390x2(x4−1).
In a computer simulation, a drone is programmed to always fly directly towards a moving target. The target moves north from a specific point at a constant speed of unit per time step. The drone starts its pursuit units east of the starting point of the target, moving at a speed of unit per time step. The path followed by the drone is given by the equation . For a simulation where , what is the -coordinate of the drone's position when units? Also, plot the graph for .