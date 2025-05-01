- 0. Functions(0)
Separable Differential Equations: Videos & Practice Problems
Separable Differential Equations Practice Problems
Determine whether the following differential equation is separable. If so, solve the initial value problem:
Is the following statement true?
The general solution of the equation can be written explicitly as in terms of .
Is the following statement true?
The general solution of the equation u′(x)+u=ux can be found using separation of variables.
Determine whether the following differential equation is separable. If so, solve the initial value problem:
A rumor spreads in a school according to , where is the spread rate, is the total number of students, and is the initial number of students who know the rumor. Find in terms of , , .
An object with initial temperature is placed in an environment with ambient temperature , where . Let be the time needed for the object to cool to . Why must be necessary?
Suppose a car loan is described by the differential equation , where is the unpaid balance and is the initial loan amount. What is the largest amount you can borrow without the balance increasing each month?
Let be the solution to the differential equation , where and is a constant. Does reach in finite time?
A chemical reaction in a tank is modeled by the differential equation , where is the concentration of the chemical (in grams per liter) at time (in hours). What is the steady-state concentration of the chemical?
Consider the differential equation . Find the equilibrium solution, determine its stability, and describe the direction field for .