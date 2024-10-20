- 0. Functions(0)
The First Derivative Test: Videos & Practice Problems
The First Derivative Test Practice Problems
Consider the function on the interval . Find the critical points of and use the First Derivative Test to classify these points. Then, determine the absolute maximum and minimum values of on the specified interval (if there are any).
Consider the function on the interval . Find the critical points of and use the First Derivative Test to classify these points. Then, determine the absolute maximum and minimum values of on the specified interval (if there are any).
Consider the function on the interval . Find the critical points of and use the First Derivative Test to classify these points. Then, determine the absolute maximum and minimum values of on the specified interval (if there are any).
Consider the function on the interval . Find the critical points of and use the First Derivative Test to classify these points. Then, determine the absolute maximum and minimum values of on the specified interval (if there are any).
Consider the function on the interval . Find the critical points of and use the First Derivative Test to classify these points. Then, determine the absolute maximum and minimum values of on the specified interval (if there are any).
The figure shows the graph of on the closed interval . Determine the intervals on which is increasing and decreasing.
Consider the function . Determine the increasing and decreasing intervals of and the intervals on which the curve is concave up and concave down.