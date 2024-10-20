- 0. Functions(0)
The Second Derivative Test: Videos & Practice Problems
The Second Derivative Test Practice Problems
Locate the critical points of , and use the Second Derivative Test to identify whether these points are local maxima, minima, or neither.
Locate the critical points of h(x)=2x3−6x2−18x, and use the Second Derivative Test to identify whether these points are local maxima, minima, or neither.
Locate the critical points of , and use the Second Derivative Test to identify whether these points are local maxima, minima, or neither.
Locate the critical points of , and use the Second Derivative Test to identify whether these points are local maxima, minima, or neither.
Consider the function . Its critical points are located at and . Use the Second Derivative Test to identify whether these points are local maxima, minima, or neither.
Locate the critical points of , and use the Second Derivative Test to identify whether these points are local maxima, minima, or neither.
Locate the critical points of , and use the Second Derivative Test to identify whether these points are local maxima or minima.
Locate the critical points of , and use the Second Derivative Test to identify whether these points are local maxima or minima.
Locate the critical points of , and use the Second Derivative Test to identify whether these points are local maxima or minima.
Consider the function whose first derivative is given by . Determine the -coordinate at which , if any, has a local maximum, local minimum, or inflection point.