Estimating Area with Finite Sums: Videos & Practice Problems
Estimating Area with Finite Sums Practice Problems
For the function f(x) = 3x + 1 on the interval [0, 3] with 3 rectangles, what is the height of the first rectangle using left endpoint approximation?
How does increasing the number of rectangles affect the accuracy of the area approximation under a curve?
Which method generally provides the most balanced approximation of the area under a curve?
If the number of rectangles is doubled, what is the expected effect on the accuracy of the area approximation?
What is a major limitation of using rectangle approximation methods to find the area under a curve?
If the interval is [0, 4] and there are 4 rectangles, what is the width of each rectangle?
What is the effect of using more rectangles on the approximation of the area under a curve?
Which endpoint method typically results in an overestimation of the area under a curve?
For the function f(x) = x^2 + 2x on the interval [0, 2] with 2 rectangles, calculate the approximate area using midpoint approximation.
What happens to the approximation error when the number of rectangles is increased?