- 0. Functions(0)
- Introduction to Functions(0)
- Piecewise Functions(0)
- Properties of Functions(0)
- Common Functions(0)
- Transformations(0)
- Combining Functions(0)
- Exponent rules(0)
- Exponential Functions(0)
- Logarithmic Functions(0)
- Properties of Logarithms(0)
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations(0)
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions(0)
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions(0)
- Trigonometric Identities(0)
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 1. Limits and Continuity(0)
- 2. Intro to Derivatives(0)
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation(0)
- 4. Applications of Derivatives(0)
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives(0)
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals(0)
- 8. Definite Integrals(0)
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals(0)
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals (0)
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 12. Techniques of Integration(0)
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations(0)
Integrals Involving Logarithmic Functions: Videos & Practice Problems
Integrals Involving Logarithmic Functions Practice Problems
Which of the following integrals can be simplified using the constant multiple rule?
Evaluate the integral \( \int \left( \frac{3}{x} + \frac{2}{x^2} \right) \, dx \) by splitting it into simpler integrals.
Evaluate the integral \( \int \frac{x}{x^2 + 1} \, dx \) by choosing an appropriate substitution.
A tank is being filled with water at a rate of \( \frac{1}{t} \) liters per minute, where \( t \) is the time in minutes. How much water is in the tank after 5 minutes if it was empty initially?
Which of the following is the correct application of the constant multiple rule to \( \int 7 \cdot \frac{1}{x} \, dx \)?
Evaluate the integral \( \int \left( \frac{4}{x} + \frac{1}{x^3} \right) \, dx \) by splitting it into simpler integrals.
Evaluate the integral \( \int \frac{x^2}{x^3 + 1} \, dx \) by choosing an appropriate substitution.