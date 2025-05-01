- 0. Functions(0)
- Introduction to Functions(0)
- Piecewise Functions(0)
- Properties of Functions(0)
- Common Functions(0)
- Transformations(0)
- Combining Functions(0)
- Exponent rules(0)
- Exponential Functions(0)
- Logarithmic Functions(0)
- Properties of Logarithms(0)
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations(0)
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions(0)
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions(0)
- Trigonometric Identities(0)
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 1. Limits and Continuity(0)
- 2. Intro to Derivatives(0)
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation(0)
- 4. Applications of Derivatives(0)
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives(0)
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals(0)
- 8. Definite Integrals(0)
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals(0)
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals (0)
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 12. Techniques of Integration(0)
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations(0)
Riemann Sums: Videos & Practice Problems
Riemann Sums Practice Problems
Which Riemann sum method would provide the most accurate approximation for a function that is increasing over the interval [a, b]?
What is the width of each subinterval (delta x) for the interval [1, 5] divided into 4 subintervals?
Evaluate the accuracy of using a midpoint Riemann sum with 4 subintervals for f(x) = sin(x) over [0, π].
Combine sigma notation and Riemann sums to approximate the area under f(x) = e^x from x=0 to x=1 using 3 subintervals and left endpoints.
Calculate the midpoint Riemann sum for f(x) = x^2 over the interval [0, 2] with 2 subintervals.
Which Riemann sum method would provide the most accurate approximation for a function that is decreasing over the interval [a, b]?
What is the width of each subinterval (delta x) for the interval [2, 6] divided into 4 subintervals?
Given f(x) = x^2, calculate the midpoint Riemann sum over [0, 4] with 4 subintervals.
Evaluate the accuracy of using a right endpoint Riemann sum with 3 subintervals for f(x) = cos(x) over [0, π/2].