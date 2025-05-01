- 0. Functions(0)
Introduction to Definite Integrals: Videos & Practice Problems
Introduction to Definite Integrals Practice Problems
What happens to the accuracy of the area estimation under a curve when the number of rectangles in a Riemann sum is increased?
Convert the limit expression lim(n→∞) Σ (i=1 to n) (2/n) (1 + 2i/n)^2 into a definite integral and calculate the area under the curve.
Combine the integrals ∫ from 1 to 4 of (2x) dx and ∫ from 4 to 6 of (2x) dx using the additivity rule.
Evaluate the integral ∫ from 0 to 2 of (3x^2 + 4) dx using the sum and constant multiple rules.
Set up the definite integral for the function f(x) = x^3 - 2x on the interval [-1, 2].
Convert the limit expression lim(n→∞) Σ (i=1 to n) (3/n) (2 + 3i/n) into a definite integral and calculate the area under the curve.
Combine the integrals ∫ from 2 to 5 of (x^2) dx and ∫ from 5 to 8 of (x^2) dx using the additivity rule.