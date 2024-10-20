Apply the Mean Value Theorem to the following function h ( x ) h(x) on the interval [ m , n ] [m, n] and show that the number p p guaranteed by the theorem is the midpoint of the interval.

h ( x ) = M x 2 + N x + P h(x)=Mx^2+Nx+P , where M M , N N , and, P P are real numbers and M ≠ 0 M≠0