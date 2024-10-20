- 0. Functions(0)
- Introduction to Functions(0)
- Piecewise Functions(0)
- Properties of Functions(0)
- Common Functions(0)
- Transformations(0)
- Combining Functions(0)
- Exponent rules(0)
- Exponential Functions(0)
- Logarithmic Functions(0)
- Properties of Logarithms(0)
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations(0)
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions(0)
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions(0)
- Trigonometric Identities(0)
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 1. Limits and Continuity(0)
- 2. Intro to Derivatives(0)
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation(0)
- 4. Applications of Derivatives(0)
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives(0)
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals(0)
- 8. Definite Integrals(0)
Differentials: Videos & Practice Problems
Differentials Practice Problems
A weather balloon records that at an altitude of , the temperature is , and at an altitude of , the temperature is . Using the Mean Value Theorem, determine if the lapse rate surpasses the critical value of at any point between these two altitudes.
Consider . Determine the value(s) of in the interval at which the equation holds true. Provide a justification for why the Mean Value Theorem cannot be applied in this case.
Consider the function on the interval . Determine if Rolle's Theorem applies to this function on the given interval. If it does, find the point(s) guaranteed by the Rolle's Theorem.
Consider the function on the interval . Determine if Rolle's Theorem applies to this function on the given interval. If it does, find the point(s) guaranteed by the Rolle's Theorem.
Consider the function on the interval . Determine if Rolle's Theorem applies to this function on the given interval. If it does, find the point(s) guaranteed by the Rolle's Theorem.
Consider the function on the interval . Determine if Rolle's Theorem applies to this function on the given interval. If it does, find the point(s) guaranteed by the Rolle's Theorem.
Consider the function on the interval . Determine if Rolle's Theorem applies to this function on the given interval. If it does, find the point(s) guaranteed by the Rolle's Theorem.
A cyclist starts from rest and completes a race in . Suppose the cyclist's speed at the finish line is zero, explain why the cyclist must have been riding at exactly at least twice during the race.
Apply the Mean Value Theorem to the following function on the interval and show that the number guaranteed by the theorem is the midpoint of the interval.
, where , , and, are real numbers and
Consider the function on the interval . According to the Mean Value Theorem, there exists at least one point in the interval such that equals the average rate of change of the function over . What is the value of ?
Suppose and . If and have the same derivative, what does this imply about the expression ?
During a sprint, a runner completed the distance in . Did the runner's speed ever exceed during the sprint?
Analyze the function over the interval .
a. Verify if the Mean Value Theorem is applicable to this function on the specified interval.
b. If applicable, determine the point(s) that the Mean Value Theorem guarantees.
The function (in ) represents the concentration of a solution, where is the time in minutes. Determine the average rate at which the concentration changes over the interval .
Analyze the function on the interval .
a. Decide whether the Mean Value Theorem can be applied to this function on the specified interval.
b. If so, identify the point(s) that are guaranteed to exist by the Mean Value Theorem.
Given that a car's velocity is modeled by (in ), where is the time in seconds, find the time in when the instantaneous rate of change of velocity matches its average rate of change.
In a controlled greenhouse experiment, a genetically modified tomato plant was observed to grow rapidly under optimized conditions. The tomato plant was tall at and grew to by . Determine the average growth rate of the tomato plant in from to .
A company's stock price increased from to over a period. According to the Mean Value Theorem, what can be concluded about the stock price change rate during this period?
Apply l'Hôpital's Rule to find the limit of the following function as :
f(x)=3x22ex−2x−2
Apply l'Hôpital's Rule to find the limit of the following function as :
f(x)=(3x−23π)sec(x)
Suppose that . Is The Mean Value Theorem applicable on the interval ? Explain using a graph.
For the given function, and the interval , the graph of is shown along with the secant line that passes through the graph at and . Find the value of that satisfies the mean value theorem for the function , where is the interval.
In comparing the growth rates of the functions y=5x32 and y=4x81 for large values of x, which function grows faster?
In comparing the growth rates of the functions y=5ln(3x) and y=5log7(3x) for large values of x, which function grows faster or are their growth rates comparable?
In comparing the growth rates of the functions y=11e3x and y=9x, which function grows faster?
In comparing the growth rates of the functions y=5x and y=252x, which function grows faster or are their growth rates comparable?
Evaluate the limit using L'Hôpital’s Rule. Use another method if L'Hôpital’s Rule is not applicable.
Considering the functions and , for , when does grow at a slower rate compared to as ?
Consider the functions and . As approaches infinity, how do the growth rates of these functions compare?
Estimate the change in the volume of a cylinder when its radius changes from to , given the height . Note: .
A cylindrical water tank with a fixed radius of is being drained. Calculate the change in the water volume when the water level decreases from to . Use the formula for the volume of a cylinder, .
Calculate the change in the surface area of a sphere when its radius increases from to . Use the formula for the surface area of a sphere.
Provide the differential expression for the following function:
, where is a constant
An environmental scientist is examining the temperature change in a soil profile. At the surface, where depth is , the temperature is . At the depth of , the temperature is . A temperature gradient exceeding a threshold of indicates the potential for rapid soil moisture evaporation. Using the Mean Value Theorem, find the temperature gradient and determine if it exceeds the critical threshold.
A cyclist starts from rest at the beginning of a bike trail. An observer at the end of the trail notes that the cyclist arrives hours later, traveling at a speed of . If the speed limit on the trail is , how can the observer conclude that the cyclist exceeded the speed limit?
Approximate the value of using Newton's method. Begin with a suitable value of . Continue iterating until two successive approximations agree to five decimal places.
Use Newton's method to find the approximate -coordinate of the first local minimum of the function on the interval . Round your answer to five decimal places.
Apply Newton's method to find the approximate value of accurate to eight decimal places. Begin with an appropriate value of .
Given the function , perform a preliminary analysis and use a graphing utility to identify reasonable initial approximations for the fixed points of , such that . Round the answers to two decimal places.
The function is given. A fixed point of g is where g(x)=x. Using preliminary analysis and graphing, what is a good initial approximation for the fixed point of g?
The function g(x)=tan(4x) on is given. A fixed point of g is where g(x)=x. Using preliminary analysis and graphing, what is a good initial approximation for the fixed point of g?
The function on is given. A fixed point of g is where g(x)=x. Using preliminary analysis and graphing, what is a good initial approximation for the fixed point of g?
The function has a root of multiplicity at . Apply both the traditional Newton's method and the modified Newton's method starting from to find . Which method provides a closer approximation to the root?
Modified Newton's method (for multiplicity ):
Consider the function , where is a real number and . Determine all fixed points of in terms of .
Consider the function g(x)=bx(2−x), where b is a real number and 1≤b≤3. Define a new function p(x)=g(g(x)). Draw the graph of using a graphing utility when and .
Consider the function g(x)=bx(2−x), where b is a real number and 1≤b≤3. Define a new function p(x)=g(g(x)). Find the location of all fixed points of when . Round the answers to two decimal places.
Function is graphed on the interval . A secant line that passes through the curve at and is also shown. Find the value(s) of in for which the equation holds true.
Given the function g(x)=ex, where e is the base of the natural logarithm, and dx is a small change in x, what is the expression for the differential dy?
Using Newton's Method, estimate the solution to the equation in the interval . Starting with an initial guess of , what is the first approximation in two decimal places?
Find the first approximations ( and ) to the root of the function using Newton's method, starting with .
Given the function and an initial approximation of , use Newton's method to compute the second approximation ().
Use Newton’s method to approximate a root of with the initial approximation . Continue iterating until two successive approximations agree to five decimal places when rounded up. Show your work in a table.
Utilize Newton’s method to approximate a root of with the initial approximation . Continue iterating until two successive approximations agree to five decimal places when rounded up. Present your work using a table.
Using Newton’s method to approximate a root of with the initial approximation , continue iterating until two successive approximations agree to five decimal places when rounded up. Present your work using a table.
Utilize Newton’s method to approximate a root of with the initial approximation . Continue to iterate until two successive approximations agree to five decimal places when rounded up. Show your work on a table.
Use Newton’s method to find all roots of f(x)=cos(x)−x2+x, by first using analysis or graphing to choose good starting values. (Hint: One root lies between and and another between and .)
Shown below is the graph of with lines tangent to it at ., and . Utilizing Newton's method, given that , find the values of , , and .
Consider the function graphed below. Using Newton's method, find the value of given that the initial guess .
Use Newton’s method to find all real roots of , by first performing a preliminary analysis (or graphing if desired) to choose good starting approximations. Stop iterating when two successive approximations agree to five decimal places.
A chemical reaction in a lab experiment shows the concentration of a reactant decreasing over time according to the function , where is the initial concentration and is the time in minutes. Plot a graph of for , and use Newton's method to find out when the concentration of the reactant is reduced to of its original value. What is the approximate time in minutes for this change?
A civil engineer is designing a spherical water tank and needs to calculate the tank's surface area to estimate the amount of paint needed. If the paint coverage error must be kept below , what is the maximum allowable relative error in measuring the tank's radius?
A scientist measures the diameter of a circular petri dish as with a possible error of . The scientist used this diameter to calculate the radius. Then, the radius is used to calculate the area of the petri dish. Approximate the percentage errors in the calculated values of the radius and area.
A student wants to find the height of a pole. Using a - stick placed from the flagpole, the student measures the shadow of the stick to be long. If the measurement of the shadow has an uncertainty of , calculate the height of the pole and estimate the possible error.
Using Newton's Method, estimate the solution to the equation in the interval . Starting with an initial guess of , what is the first approximation () in two decimal places?
Use Newton’s method to approximate a root of with the initial approximation . Continue iterating until two successive approximations agree to five decimal places (after rounding). Show your work in a table.
Use Newton’s method to find all roots of , by first using analysis and graphing to choose good starting values.
Use Newton’s method to find all real roots of on , by first performing a preliminary analysis (with graphing if desired) to choose good starting approximations. Stop iterating when two successive approximations agree to five decimal places.
Use Newton’s method to find all roots of , by first using analysis and graphing to choose good starting values.
Use Newton’s method to find all roots of , by first using analysis and graphing to choose good starting values. Stop iterating when two successive approximations agree to five decimal places.
Consider the function . By the Intermediate Value Theorem, it can be shown that the equation has a solution in the interval . Use Newton's method to find the solution in this interval. Approximate your answer to three decimal places.
Determine the validity of the given statement.
The equation has exactly one solution on .
A large water tank is filled with of water over a period due to a malfunctioning valve. Was there a moment where the inflow rate exceeded 60,000 gallons per hour?
Consider the graph of the function :
Approximate the root of the given function using Newton's Method.
Consider the graph of the function :
Approximate the root of the given function using Newton's Method. Round the answer to six decimal places.