Fundamental Theorem of Calculus: Videos & Practice Problems
Fundamental Theorem of Calculus Practice Problems
Which of the following best describes the relationship between antiderivatives and definite integrals according to the Fundamental Theorem of Calculus Part 1?
What is a necessary condition for the Fundamental Theorem of Calculus Part 1 to apply?
Find the derivative of the integral \( \int_{0}^{x} (3t^2 + 2t) \, dt \) with respect to x.
Evaluate \( \int_{0}^{2} (4x^3 - 2x) \, dx \) using the Fundamental Theorem of Calculus Part 2.
Find the antiderivative of \( f(x) = 5x^4 \) and use it to evaluate \( \int_{1}^{3} 5x^4 \, dx \).
Why is there no need for an arbitrary constant of integration when evaluating definite integrals?
A car accelerates from rest at a rate of \( a(t) = 3t \) m/s². Using the Fundamental Theorem of Calculus, find the velocity of the car at \( t = 4 \) seconds.
Evaluate and simplify the expression \( \int_{0}^{3} (2x^2 + 3) \, dx - \int_{0}^{3} x^2 \, dx \).
Combine the results of \( \int_{1}^{4} (x^2 - 1) \, dx \) and \( \int_{1}^{4} (2x - 3) \, dx \) to find the total area under the curves.
If \( F(x) \) is an antiderivative of \( f(x) \), what does the Fundamental Theorem of Calculus Part 1 state about \( \int_{a}^{b} f(x) \, dx \)?
Which of the following functions can the Fundamental Theorem of Calculus Part 1 be applied to?
Evaluate \( \int_{1}^{4} (3x^2 - 2) \, dx \) using the Fundamental Theorem of Calculus Part 2.
Find the antiderivative of \( f(x) = 6x^2 \) and use it to evaluate \( \int_{0}^{2} 6x^2 \, dx \).
When evaluating \( \int_{a}^{b} f(x) \, dx \), why is the constant of integration not included?
A tank is being filled with water at a rate of \( r(t) = 4t \) liters per minute. Using the Fundamental Theorem of Calculus, find the total amount of water in the tank after 5 minutes.
Evaluate and simplify the expression \( \int_{0}^{2} (x^3 + 2) \, dx + \int_{0}^{2} (3x - 1) \, dx \).