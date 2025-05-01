Table of contents
- 0. Functions(0)
- Introduction to Functions(0)
- Piecewise Functions(0)
- Properties of Functions(0)
- Common Functions(0)
- Transformations(0)
- Combining Functions(0)
- Exponent rules(0)
- Exponential Functions(0)
- Logarithmic Functions(0)
- Properties of Logarithms(0)
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations(0)
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions(0)
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions(0)
- Trigonometric Identities(0)
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 1. Limits and Continuity(0)
- 2. Intro to Derivatives(0)
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation(0)
- 4. Applications of Derivatives(0)
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives(0)
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals(0)
- 8. Definite Integrals(0)
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals(0)
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals (0)
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 12. Techniques of Integration(0)
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations(0)
- 14. Sequences & Series(0)
- 15. Power Series(0)
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates(0)
8. Definite Integrals
Average Value of a Function
Average Value of a Function: Videos & Practice Problems
Average Value of a Function Practice Problems
47 problems
34PRACTICE PROBLEM
Using the fundamental theorem of calculus, evaluate the integral of f(x) = x^2 from 0 to 2.
36PRACTICE PROBLEM
Evaluate the integral of f(x) = 4x - 1 from 2 to 5 by substituting boundary values into the antiderivative.
37PRACTICE PROBLEM
Evaluate the effectiveness of using definite integrals to find the average value of a function in real-world scenarios.
39PRACTICE PROBLEM
What is the formula for the average value of a function f(x) on the interval [a, b]?
41PRACTICE PROBLEM
What is the significance of the limit as n approaches infinity in the context of Riemann sums?
43PRACTICE PROBLEM
A factory produces items at a rate given by r(t) = 4t^2 + 3t over the interval [0, 5] hours. Calculate the average production rate during this time.
44PRACTICE PROBLEM
Evaluate the practicality of using the average value formula in engineering applications.