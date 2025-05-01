- 0. Functions(0)
- Introduction to Functions(0)
- Piecewise Functions(0)
- Properties of Functions(0)
- Common Functions(0)
- Transformations(0)
- Combining Functions(0)
- Exponent rules(0)
- Exponential Functions(0)
- Logarithmic Functions(0)
- Properties of Logarithms(0)
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations(0)
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions(0)
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions(0)
- Trigonometric Identities(0)
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 1. Limits and Continuity(0)
- 2. Intro to Derivatives(0)
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation(0)
- 4. Applications of Derivatives(0)
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives(0)
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals(0)
- 8. Definite Integrals(0)
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals(0)
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals (0)
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 12. Techniques of Integration(0)
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations(0)
- 14. Sequences & Series(0)
- 15. Power Series(0)
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates(0)
Substitution: Videos & Practice Problems
Substitution Practice Problems
Which of the following integrals can be evaluated using substitution by letting u = x^2 + 1?
In the integral ∫ (3x^2 + 2)^5 * 6x dx, what should be chosen as u for substitution?
Given the integral ∫ (2x + 3)^2 * 2 dx, after substitution and integration, the result is 1/3 u^3 + C. What is the final answer in terms of x?
In the integral ∫ 3x * sqrt(4x^2 + 1) dx, if u = 4x^2 + 1, what adjustment is needed for du?
For the integral ∫ x * sqrt(x + 2) dx, if u = x + 2, how can x be expressed in terms of u?
Evaluate the definite integral ∫ from 1 to 4 of (2x + 1)^3 dx using substitution. If u = 2x + 1, what are the new bounds?
Which method involves transforming the bounds of a definite integral during substitution?
In the integral ∫ (x^3 + 4)^2 * 3x^2 dx, what is the derivative of the inside function?
Given the integral ∫ (3x + 4)^3 * 3 dx, after substitution and integration, the result is 1/4 u^4 + C. What is the final answer in terms of x?
In the integral ∫ 5x * sqrt(9x^2 + 4) dx, if u = 9x^2 + 4, what adjustment is needed for du?
For the integral ∫ x * sqrt(x^2 + 1) dx, if u = x^2 + 1, how can x be expressed in terms of u?
Evaluate the definite integral ∫ from 0 to 3 of (3x + 2)^2 dx using substitution. If u = 3x + 2, what are the new bounds?