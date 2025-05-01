Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
8. Definite Integrals
Substitution
8. Definite Integrals

Substitution: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
91 of 0
Problem 91Multiple Choice

Evaluate the integral: 0π2cosxsinx+cosxdx{\displaystyle\int_0^{\frac{\pi}{2}}\frac{\cos x}{\sin x + \cos x}\,dx}