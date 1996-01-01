Euler’s method can be applied to approximate the solution of the initial value problem y ′ ( t ) = t + y y^{\prime}(t)=t+y , y ( 0 ) = 2 y(0)=2 on the interval [ 0 , 0.3 ] [0, 0.3] with a uniform grid: t 0 = 0 t_0 = 0 , t 1 = 0.1 t_1 = 0.1 , t 2 = 0.2 t_2=0.2 , t 3 = 0.3 t_3=0.3 . Find the value of u 1 u_1 after the first Euler step.