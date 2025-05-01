Skip to main content
13. Intro to Differential Equations
Basics of Differential Equations
Problem 18Multiple Choice

The graph below shows the rate of change of a population of bacteria:
Graph of a decreasing linear rate of change of bacteria population crossing zero at t = a/2, with marked points at t = a/2 and t = a.
Sketch the graph of the population function with an initial population of B0>0B_0>0.