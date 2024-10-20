Determine whether the given statement is true or false.

A car travels at an average velocity of 35 35 miles per hour on the interval 1 ≤ t ≤ 3 1\leq{t}\leq{3} , where t t is the time in hours. It is possible for this car to have an instantaneous velocity equal to the average velocity at every point on the same interval 1 ≤ t ≤ 3 1\leq{t}\leq{3} .