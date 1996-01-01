Given the parametric equations x = t + 2 x =t+2 and y = ( t − 3 ) 3 y = (t-3)^3 , for − 2 ≤ t ≤ 4 -2 \leq t \leq 4 , eliminate the parameter to find an equation relating x x and y y . Then, describe the curve represented by this equation and specify the positive orientation.