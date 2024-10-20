For the pair of equations ﻿ y = 10 x 2 y = 10x^2 y=10x2﻿ and ﻿ x 2 + 2 y 2 = 56 x^2 + 2y^2 = 56 x2+2y2=56﻿, find ﻿ d y d x \frac{dy}{dx} dxdy​﻿ for each. Select the option that correctly explains their relationship.