For a function f ( x ) f\left(x\right) where x 5 ≤ f ( x ) ≤ x 3 x^5\leq{f(x)}\leq{x^3} for x x in ( − ∞ , − 1 ] \left(-\infty,-1\right\rbrack and [ 0 , 1 ] \left\lbrack0,1\right\rbrack , and x 3 ≤ f ( x ) ≤ x 5 x^3\leq{f(x)}\leq{x^5} for [ − 1 , 0 ] \left\lbrack-1,0\right\rbrack and [ 1 , ∞ ) \left\lbrack1,\infty\right) , identify the points c c where lim ⁡ x → c f ( x ) \displaystyle \lim_{x \to c}{f(x)} is known. What are the limits at these points?