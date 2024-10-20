Two observers are located at points C C and D D , which are 3 km 3~\text{km} apart, along a straight line. They simultaneously measure the angle of elevation of a drone flying above the line segment C D CD . Observer C C measures an angle of elevation to be 30 ∘ 30^{\circ} , while observer D D measures an angle of elevation to be 60 ∘ 60^{\circ} . Assuming that the drone is directly above the line segment between C C and D D , what will be the height of the drone located above the ground?